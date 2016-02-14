The Power of the Heart – Movie screening event

<p>From the director of ‘THE SECRET’, Drew Heriot, comes this unparalleled and life-changing film about the astonishing power and intelligence of your heart.</p>

<p>Featuring some of the most inspiring and influential icons of our age including Paulo Coelho, Maya Angelou, Deepak Chopra, Isabel Allende, and Eckhart Tolle, this film — which ties into a book of the same name — presents fascinating evidence that your heart is much more than a physical organ… and that it can actually transform your views of money, health, relationships, and success.</p>

<p>This film is an experience that will lead you to uncover… and rediscover… the treasure in your chest.</p>

<p>Following the screening, Intuitive Speaker and HeartMath trainer Dirk Terpstra, will help us to integrate the film’s concepts. You will leave with a deeper understanding of the impact your emotions have on your physical and emotional wellbeing. He will even conduct a live demonstration with a heart rhythm monitor.</p>

<p>Spiritual retreat host, yogi and recording artist Troy Payne (front man for the band ‘Aside from Sorrow’) will lead a guided heart mediation and acoustic music performance. The meditation will open the heart to personal and physical forms of love, as well as Universal love and the acceptance of the true self.</p>

<p>Tickets: $23 including fees and tax</p>

<p><strong>Buy tickets by calling 250-766-9309</strong></p>

<p><strong>www.ChooseHeart.com </strong></p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-12013' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/PowerOfTheHeart-movie-screening-Feb-14-2016-663x1024.jpg' alt='PowerOfTheHeart movie screening Feb 14 2016' width='640' height='988' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/PowerOfTheHeart-movie-screening-Feb-14-2016-663x1024.jpg 663w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/PowerOfTheHeart-movie-screening-Feb-14-2016-194x300.jpg 194w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/PowerOfTheHeart-movie-screening-Feb-14-2016-768x1187.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/PowerOfTheHeart-movie-screening-Feb-14-2016.jpg 1165w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>