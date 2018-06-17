Hotline presents

THE QUEEN IS DEAD: A SMITHS NIGHT

With DJs:

Mario Muse (Hotline)

Liam Caton (Cool as Fuck)

Chris Chris Bang Bang

A Smiths and Morrissey inspired night returns to THIRD SATURDAYS at our new home!

Filled with lots of brit pop, soul, indie dance punk classics, new wave, rock from BLUR to The Supremes and The Stone Roses to Bloc Party even some of The Temptations to Depeche Mode!

Expect to hear the likes of Belle & Sebastian, Stevie Wonder, Interpol, Suede, The Cure, The Miracles, The Rapture, David Bowie, Franz Ferdinand, New Order, Oasis, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, The Strokes, Shocking Blue, The Dandy Warhols, James, Rapture, The Beatles, LCD Soundsystem, The Spinners, Marvin Gaye, The Animals and more!

Follow The Queen is Dead on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sflovesmoz

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/06-16d.html

britpop. indie rock.

9:30pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$5 advance;

free < 10pm;

$8 after.