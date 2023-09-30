Performing Live:

THE SHIVAS -- https://www.theshivas.org/

Plus guests, TBA!

The Shivas are a rock & roll band that crosses genres effortlessly . Since forming the band as high-school best friends, they have brought their raucous dance party all over the world. Their sound is a contagious danceable concoction of surf rock, garage pop with a heavy dose of psych!

garage rock. psych. surf.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

trew

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-29d.html

Watch and listen:

The Shivas: Undone: https://youtu.be/_z8GjrMYigw

The Shivas: If I Could Choose: https://youtu.be/0JuC3mVdJ_4