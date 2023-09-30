The Shivas
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
THE SHIVAS -- https://www.theshivas.org/
Plus guests, TBA!
The Shivas are a rock & roll band that crosses genres effortlessly . Since forming the band as high-school best friends, they have brought their raucous dance party all over the world. Their sound is a contagious danceable concoction of surf rock, garage pop with a heavy dose of psych!
garage rock. psych. surf.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-29d.html
Watch and listen:
The Shivas: Undone: https://youtu.be/_z8GjrMYigw
The Shivas: If I Could Choose: https://youtu.be/0JuC3mVdJ_4
