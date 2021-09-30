Performing Live:

THE SHIVAS -- http://www.theshivas.org/

ROOKIE -- https://www.facebook.com/rookietheband

WALTZER -- https://www.waltzermusic.com/

NORDISTA FREEZE -- https://www.nordistafreeze.com/

FUTURE CRIB -- https://www.facebook.com/futurecribmusic

Birthed from a teenage obsession with classic garage rock and '60s psychedelia, The Shivas morphed into a blurry mesh of punk and surf influences. Formed in Portland in 2006, they have since brought their raucous dance party to almost all 50 United States, and over 25 countries around the world,

trew

Rookie is six matching jumpsuit-clad, shaggy-haired friends from Chicago who play rock-n-roll that's more at home next to their parents' battered LPs than on their friends' streaming playlists. Their modern take on timeless American rock 'n' roll pulls from all corners of the sonic map. It's familiar but fresh, lived-in but blown-out. It's the '70s/'80s pop-rock sheen of Cheap Trick, precision songwriting of Big Star, Neil Young Americana, and the hazey, psych-flavored boogie of The Allman Brothers (and Thin Lizzy). It's a potent blend of power chords, blistering leads, and performance prowess beyond their years.

Chicago based, dark soul, rock n roll weirdo, Waltzer is a reminder of our favorite artists who still haunt us today. Summoning influences such as George Harrison, Ronnie Spector, Harry Nilsson and more.

indie rock. dark soul. psych pop. jangle bop.

6:30pm - 11:30pm.

all ages.

$17 advance;

$22 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-29.html

Watch and listen:

The Shivas: Gloria: http://youtu.be/Q7SO4ojI7QA

The Shivas: If You See Me: http://youtu.be/YFGAGSjVIzw

Rookie: I Can't Have You But I Want You: http://youtu.be/L22tLxEg1Jw

Rookie: Sunglasses: http://youtu.be/CX7E6wtWblI