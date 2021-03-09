Performing Live:

STARPAUSE -- https://www.starpause.com/

With DJs:

Crashfaster (DJ set)

Fact.50

Richterpest

Dazzle Room:

Unit 77

Sarin

Visuals:

Daemon Core

trew

Victoria Del Castillo

The horrifying theme of this night may be inappropriate for young children... and cowards.

Here in the Splatterhouse, we pay tribute to the sights and sounds of classic horror films and games. Our selection of Retro-Electro Horror-themed music spans genres from chiptune/video game music, synthwave/darksynth, dark electro, industrial/ebm, and more.

Starpause conjures vaportwitch from retro computers, game consoles, and consumer electronics. Get secure in your weird and strap in for a genre-bender that will leave you brain-dancing home sans-shame.

Beginning in 2008 as a project to channel techno-political anxieties by pushing obsolete hardware to its maximum potential, Zen Albatross quickly became an active component of New York City's thriving chip music scene. They have since performed at dozens of events in cities across the US and Canada, including two appearances at New York's legendary chiptune epicenter, Blip Festival.

In the Dazzle Room, Club Diversion presents Phantom, a crushing marathon of Terror EBM, Dark Elektro, Hellektro, and Aggro Tech.

chiptune. dark electro. video game music. terror ebm.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-02d.html

Watch and listen:

Crashfaster: Beacon: http://youtu.be/5ksrdnqFcOU