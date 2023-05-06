The Unholy Sabbath: Phantom Witch CD Release

Performing Live:

PHANTOM WITCH -- https://www.phantom-witch.com/

FROLIC -- https://www.facebook.com/frolicxthrash

INFEX -- https://www.facebook.com/infexthrash

With DJ:

The Last Angry Manny

Welcome to the Unholy Sabbath: a monthly showcase of the finest Bay Area Metal bands presented by the DNA Lounge. Our goal is to embrace the community aspect of the Metal community. Come hang out and watch your favorite local bands on the big stage at DNA, discover new talent and have some drinks with your friends. Support Local Metal! 🤘

Phantom Witch are destined to be the next great Bay Area thrash band. Pushing the speed, intensity, and chaos up to 11, Phantom Witch is Metal. The Unholy Sabbath is honored to celebrate the release of their new CD- Forced to Worship.

First and foremost, Frolic is here to open up the circle pit, melt faces and crack necks. The difference is that they seek to do it with the modern twist that comes from a love of many of the various sub-genres and styles of metal music including death metal, underground trad, progressive rock, and much more.

Infex: Older dudes playing Old-School Thrash! Their bio is as brutally honest as their music. Their songs are fast, heavy, raw, and intense, and will remind you why you fell in love with metal in the first place!

DJ The Last Angry Manny has been a fixture in the Bay Area Metal Scene for decades, waving the flag of thrash and extreme music even when the world turned to grunge and pop. He will be playing an all vinyl set of metal hits and rarities before, between and after the bands.

metal. thrash. speed metal. extreme metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-04.html

Watch and listen:

Phantom Witch: In Delusion: https://youtu.be/esi0s_KGR9M

Frolic: The Madness: https://youtu.be/vPrHJCuEBKQ

Infex: Acid Reign: https://youtu.be/EDjRsqTlfCE