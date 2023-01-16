Performing Live:

Welcome to the Unholy Sabbath: a monthly showcase of the finest Bay Area Metal bands presented by Insipid Productions (aka The Pound SF). Our goal is to embrace the community aspect of the Metal community. Come hang out and watch your favorite local bands on the big stage at DNA, discover new talent and have some drinks with your friends. Support Local Metal!

Blind Illusion: The Epic Original Progressive Thrash Metal band established in 1978! It's first release featured Mark Biederman, Les Claypool, Larry Lalonde, and Mig Miner on the cult classic album The Sane Asylum. As of 2020, Andy Galeon previously of Death Angel is their new drummer. They are currently in the studio recording brand new music! The current line up features Andy Galeon on Drums, Doug Piercy of Heathen on Guitar, Bassist Tom Gears and Blind Illusion band leader Mark Biedermann!

Mordred: a band always ahead of its time, was formed back in 1984 in the San Francisco Bay Area during the era that gave us the big 4: Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax & Megadeth. One of the first bands in the crossover thrash metal genre, blending funk, metal and DJ Pause on the decks, they released their debut album 'Fools Game' back in 1989. The album gave birth to the hit single 'Everyday's A Holiday',

Frolic: First and foremost, Frolic is here to open up the circle pit, melt faces and crack necks. The difference is that they seek to do it with the modern twist that comes from a love of many of the various sub-genres and styles of metal music including death metal, underground trad, progressive rock, and much more.

DJ Bleeding Priest: Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Bleeding Priest (Will Carroll) will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection between the bands and after the show.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

