BLURR Events, D.O.P.E. Productions, Primal Productions, Xile Collective & PLUR Alliance present

THE VAULT: TISOKI

Main Room:

Tisoki

Above DNA:

Lizzy Jane

trew

Plus guests, TBA!

\"The Vault\" is the Bay Area's newest multi-genre music experience. Presented for locals by locals, all with the same goal in mind: Bringing you the best live music experience possible. Each artist out of the vault will be bringing you high energy, explosive performances. You will never know what to expect out of The Vault. This suspense will constantly keep you wondering what's next... Join us for our Vault opening & unlock your inner bass.

Tisoki is a producer from the UK, who's prominence in the electronic music scene has been proven by his impressive catalogue of dancefloor anthems and melody driven songs alike. Sampling his taste from a selection of different styles, Tisoki combines slinky house beats, trap-infused future bass, and massive dubstep for a unique and powerful audio experience. Rising beyond generic bass & house sounds, Tisoki is an inspiring beacon of innovation in what have lately been a saturated & formulaic genres.

Is there anything Lizzy Jane can't do? Since exploding onto the scene, the Tampa native has had a hand in multiple facets of the dance music industry. Not only is she consistently cooking up incredible tunes, but she also curates artists for her XO Radio mix series, which has showcased dance music's rising stars for over a year! With releases on numerous major labels, Lizzy Jane's high-energy brand of bass music has already led to tons of success. Intricate synth melodies, heavy bass, and an impressive command of sound design have fans across the scene clamoring from more music from this wickedly talented producer!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/02-11.html

Watch and listen:

Figure: Terrorvision: http://youtu.be/04bUkm20-uY

The Vault: http://youtu.be/bO-z7Albh4o

dubstep. future bass. house. d+b.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show.