BLURR Events, D.O.P.E. Productions, Primal Productions, Xile Collective & PLUR Alliance present

THE VAULT

Above DNA:

Dmn

Dr. Ops

Louder Space

Skooby Dude

trew

Wy-Fy

Joogornot

Ben Danklin

Dazzle Room:

DRIPIT

Jystdoe

Svmplewave

DJ Contest Winner

Plus open decks

\"The Vault\" is the Bay Area's newest multi-genre music experience. Presented for locals by locals, all with the same goal in mind: Bringing you the best live music experience possible. Each artist out of the vault will be bringing you high energy, explosive performances. You will never know what to expect out of The Vault. This suspense will constantly keep you wondering what's next... Join us for our Vault opening & unlock your inner bass.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/02-11d.html

dubstep. future bass. house. d+b.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.