The Vault
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
BLURR Events, D.O.P.E. Productions, Primal Productions, Xile Collective & PLUR Alliance present
THE VAULT
Above DNA:
Dmn
Dr. Ops
Louder Space
Skooby Dude
Wy-Fy
Joogornot
Ben Danklin
Dazzle Room:
DRIPIT
Jystdoe
Svmplewave
DJ Contest Winner
Plus open decks
\"The Vault\" is the Bay Area's newest multi-genre music experience. Presented for locals by locals, all with the same goal in mind: Bringing you the best live music experience possible. Each artist out of the vault will be bringing you high energy, explosive performances. You will never know what to expect out of The Vault. This suspense will constantly keep you wondering what's next... Join us for our Vault opening & unlock your inner bass.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/02-11d.html
dubstep. future bass. house. d+b.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
Info
credits