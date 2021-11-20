BLURR Events, D.O.P.E. Productions, Primal Productions, Xile Collective & PLUR Alliance present

THE VAULT

Main Room:

Figure (presents Terrorvision)

Dmn

Dr. Ops

trew

Glasspvck

Robo

Alfa Reanimated

Wy-Fy

Gold Uzi

Lounge:

Colin Roberts

Unspecified

MoMoney

Vixx

Petty God

\"The Vault\" is the Bay Area's newest multi-genre music experience. Presented for locals by locals, all with the same goal in mind: Bringing you the best live music experience possible. Each artist out of the vault will be bringing you high energy, explosive performances. You will never know what to expect out of The Vault. This suspense will constantly keep you wondering what's next... Join us for our Vault opening & unlock your inner bass.

Figure has become a household name in bass music with a catalog that spans over 14 years and more than 10 albums and hundreds of songs. He is best known for his signature, aggressive sounds mixed with horror themes. ​A touring machine, Figure feels at home on the road .. he's been around the globe many times over and recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Monsters series of albums and a regular contributor for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights theme parks.

In addition to his legendary DJ skills and original productions, Figure is bringing something incredibly special. Although Terrorvision may scare some, the new tour and live set up is something that people have been flocking towards like zombies to a human feeding ground. Terrorvision highlights Figure's passion for horror by syncing his obscure and intense collection of movie clips to his special brand of EDM.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/11-19.html

Watch and listen:

Figure: Terrorvision: http://youtu.be/04bUkm20-uY

dubstep. riddim. bass. experimental. d+b.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show.