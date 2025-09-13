THE WARM UP: KAYTRANADA & JUSTICE TRIBUTE

Above DNA:

RCA

Andy

We're throwing it down for two iconic acts who changed the way we dance, Kaytranada & Justice. From Kaytra's smooth, soulful bounce to Justice's gritty, electrified chaos, their sounds redefined modern nightlife. This party is a tribute to their influence.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-12d.html

house. funk. disco. indie. electro. r&b. soul.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.