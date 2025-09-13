The Warm Up: Kaytranada & Justice Tribute
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
THE WARM UP: KAYTRANADA & JUSTICE TRIBUTE
Above DNA:
RCA
Andy
We're throwing it down for two iconic acts who changed the way we dance, Kaytranada & Justice. From Kaytra's smooth, soulful bounce to Justice's gritty, electrified chaos, their sounds redefined modern nightlife. This party is a tribute to their influence.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-12d.html
house. funk. disco. indie. electro. r&b. soul.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
