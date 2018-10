The Weekly Noticias Show No.23 will be broadcasting 'live & uncut' on MetroFM.es and on Facebook Live from 8pm on Weds 24 October, with podcast & video to follow. It will also be broadcast on Emisora Escuela M21 Madrid at 4pm on Thurs 25 October, as part of the Spain in English Hour. This week our host is Tim Parfitt, joined by Chris Groves, Jon Groves & special guests Arabella Huddart & Andrea Moreno. Don't miss it!

https://www.facebook.com/events/108704650083303/