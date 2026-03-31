Cyberdelia presents

THEY LIVE: MOVIE SCREENING + DANCE PARTY

Movie screening at 7:30pm; dance party after!

With DJ:

Devon (Turbo Drive)

Costume contest hosted by:

MC Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)

With the Hubba Hubba Gogo Billionaires!

Join us for a screening of John Carpenter's 1988 timeless classic, THEY LIVE!

A homeless drifter (played by the late great \"Rowdy\" Roddy Piper) stumbles upon a cache of sunglasses that let you see the world as it really is: the Earth has been invaded, and all of the \"one percenters\" and most of the cops are actually skinless space zombie free-enterprisers.

\"Earth is being acclimatized. They are turning our atmosphere into their atmosphere. Deplete the planet. Move on to another. They want benign indifference. We could be pets. We could be food, But all we really are is livestock.\"

It is both a B movie about aliens, and the greatest documentary about the Reagan Administration ever made. And highly relevant to our ongoing apocalypse.

OBEY. CONSUME. MARRY AND REPRODUCE.

Movie Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating: for the movie is sold by the chair. When these sell out, there is ample standing room.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right up front, including admission for five and bottle service.

VIP Booths: These are against the wall, upstairs or downstairs and include admission for 6, 9 or 12, depending, plus bottle service. These booths do not have an unimpeded view of the movie screen!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-07.html

Watch and listen:

They Live (1988): https://youtu.be/PeB3vdxF_jM

synthwave.

doors @ 7:30pm;

movie @ 8pm;

party @ 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;

$22 after;

Main Floor Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show.