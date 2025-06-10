Manarchy presents

THEYARCHY FUR MISSY

Featuring performances by:

Deaja Girl On Fire

Joanna Animal

Bob Exothermal

Sam Wilder

Sean Michael

Wonder Dave

Taz Maniac

Jordan Ranft

Jesi Ringofire

Manarchy and Friends are coming together for a very special \"Theyarchy\" to give Missy all the warm fuzzies, and raise money for their Cancer Battle! All performers have donated their talents, and 100% of proceeds go to our beloved Missy and Lola!

Masks are required and testing is strongly encouraged so we can keep Missy safe while basking in the love of their community!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-05c.html

burlesque.

6pm - 10pm.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.