Theyarchy Fur Missy
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Manarchy presents
THEYARCHY FUR MISSY
Featuring performances by:
Deaja Girl On Fire
Joanna Animal
Bob Exothermal
Sam Wilder
Sean Michael
Wonder Dave
Taz Maniac
Jordan Ranft
Jesi Ringofire
Manarchy and Friends are coming together for a very special \"Theyarchy\" to give Missy all the warm fuzzies, and raise money for their Cancer Battle! All performers have donated their talents, and 100% of proceeds go to our beloved Missy and Lola!
Masks are required and testing is strongly encouraged so we can keep Missy safe while basking in the love of their community!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-05c.html
burlesque.
6pm - 10pm.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
Info
credits