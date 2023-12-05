Spin And Destroy presents

THNKS FR TH MMRS: EMO PROM

Main Room:

Snaq

Chapas

Featuring a mix of emo, pop punk, and nu metal, this is for anyone who loves high-energy, angst-filled tunes that make you want to jump up, sing along, and mosh! This ain't your average prom, but a gathering of kindred spirits who find solace in the sounds of bands like My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Linkin Park, Paramore and more. So put on your black eyeliner, lace up your Vans, put on your best prom fit, and ask out your crush to Emo Prom!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-11.html

emo. pop punk. nu metal.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5 limited advance;

$10 after;

$15 door.