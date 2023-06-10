Spin And Destroy presents

THNKS FR TH MMRS: MONSTER MOSH

Main Room:

Snaq

Chapas

Jstnugget

\"Get ready to unleash your inner monster! 🎃🤘

trew

Join us for a spine-tingling night of emo, pop-punk, and nu-metal madness, all wrapped in a haunting Halloween theme. Whether you're a vampire of the night or a creature of the underground, this is the ultimate gathering for all the misfits and monsters. Dress to impress in your most macabre and emo-inspired costumes, because there's a killer costume contest with spooktacular prizes.

This is not just a party; it's an emo revival like no other. So grab your friends, summon your inner demons, and let's dance the night away to the tunes that shaped our angsty souls. 🦇🎶👻

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-05.html

emo. pop punk. nu metal.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.