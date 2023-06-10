Thnks Fr Th Mmrs: Monster Mosh
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Spin And Destroy presents
THNKS FR TH MMRS: MONSTER MOSH
Main Room:
Snaq
Chapas
Jstnugget
\"Get ready to unleash your inner monster! 🎃🤘
Join us for a spine-tingling night of emo, pop-punk, and nu-metal madness, all wrapped in a haunting Halloween theme. Whether you're a vampire of the night or a creature of the underground, this is the ultimate gathering for all the misfits and monsters. Dress to impress in your most macabre and emo-inspired costumes, because there's a killer costume contest with spooktacular prizes.
This is not just a party; it's an emo revival like no other. So grab your friends, summon your inner demons, and let's dance the night away to the tunes that shaped our angsty souls. 🦇🎶👻
emo. pop punk. nu metal.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
