Thnks Fr Th Mmrs

SAD is bringing back Thnks Fr The Mmrs for a special Valentine's Day heartbreak edition. Thnks Fr The Mmrs is a nostalgic throwback night to prove it's not just a phase to mom and dad! Listen to the songs you would play while you removed your crush from your MySpace top 10.

Expect to cry your heart out to songs from My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Sum 41, Paramore, A Day to Remember, and more!

Plus cool photo installation to show off that rawr-ing scene look, and let your ex know you still look good with streaks in your hair.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-09.html

pop punk. emo. hardcore. punk.

9pm - 1am.

18+ with ID.

$5 limited advance;

$10 after;

$15 door.