Time to UnWINE’d at Blind Tiger Vineyards

<p><a href='https://timetounwined.eventbrite.ca'><img class='alignright wp-image-15034' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Blind-Tiger-Yoga-events-IMG_1584-768x1024.jpg' alt='' width='369' height='492' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Blind-Tiger-Yoga-events-IMG_1584-768x1024.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Blind-Tiger-Yoga-events-IMG_1584-225x300.jpg 225w' sizes='(max-width: 369px) 100vw, 369px' /></a>Time to UnWINE’d @ Blind Tiger Vineyards</p>

<p>June 14th, June 20th and June 28th. 6-8pm </p>

<p>Tickets are $35 each available on EventBrite at <a href='https://timetounwined.eventbrite.ca'>https://timetounwined.eventbrite.ca</a></p>

<p>Sometimes you need yoga. Sometimes you need wine. Sometimes you need both!</p>

<p>Join friends for a night of yoga, pizza and wine! </p>

<p>Ticket includes a one hour yoga class with Tara Greer or Emilie Mann, a glass of wine and a pizza buffet from Marno’s Woodfire Pizza! </p>

