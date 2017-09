<p>Thursday mornings, Sept 14 to Nov 30 at 10:30 a.m. <strong>Toddlertime </strong>for children 18 months to 3 years and their caregiver(s).</p>

<p>This program will include songs, stories, rhymes and puppets. Plenty of action for little ones on the go!</p>

<p>FREE & drop-in.</p>

<p>Siblings and grandparents are welcome. </p>