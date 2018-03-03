DNA Lounge presents

TOM GUN LIVE: EARLY SHOW

Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission is a mixture of standing and seating, first come first serve.

Danger Zone includes preferred reserved seating, a Tom Gun Live Flak Packet (flight glasses, paper airplane materials) and a Tom Gun Live t-shirt.

VIP Booths includes a reserved booth downstairs, admission for six, a bottle of liquor, and six t-shirts and Flak Packets.

Front Row VIP includes a table for five right in front of the stage, admission for five, a bottle of liquor, and five t-shirts and Flak Packets.

From the guys who brought you Point Break Live and Terminator Too: Judgement Play!

It's Tom Cruise's birthday party, and to celebrate he has invited (you) his fans to come witness him, live on stage, reprising his iconic role as Maverick in the jet-piloting classic Top Gun. But, not to be biased, he also wants to give the attendees a taste of his other most remembered characters/scenes. It's his way of saying thanks for the years of support. All he asks, is that you come to the party dressed as your favorie character he has portrayed. Only, Tom is coming in on a flight and it's running late. He's certain he is going to make it, but in the meantime he needs the fans to help and fill in for him until he arrives.

This go-round we are amping up the interaction to \"The Danger Zone.\" Instead of one person chosen from the audience to play the lead role there will be six Tom Cruise fanatics chosen from the crowd with a chance to show some well deserved respect to this legend of the screen. The audience not only gets to pick who will be Maverick, the star of the show, but also the additional Tom Cruise scenes/characters from his career that they want to see performed live on this particular performance. And since Tom is not there, other party members will need to fill in for Tom in the audience's chosen scenes. It's a musical chairs, choose your own adventure of Tom Cruise's career... we told you it was ambitious!

That's only the beginning! With multple karaoke sing-a-longs, dance offs, audience fueled paper airplane battles, missiles ziplining through the crowd, and of course flying liquids, just to scratch the surface, Tom Gun LIVE is guaranteed to be the most interactive show you will ever see!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/03-02a.html

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm - 9:30pm.

all ages.

$25 Gen. Adm.;

$45 Danger Zone.

http://www.tomgunlive.com/