<p>Feb 7-8 10am-5pm<br />

Parkinson Recreation Centre<br />

$5/adult, kids free</p>

<p>Focus on family this family day weekend! The Tot to Teen Expo is a place for families to connect with local products and services.</p>

<p>Your admission includes a FREE FAMILY PHOTO! Your kids will also love our Craft Zone!</p>

<p>Whether you’re pregnant, have a baby or are raising older kids; this is the fair for you! Over 50 vendors will showcase things such as activities, sports, lessons, child minding and many other products and services.</p>