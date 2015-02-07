Tot to Teen Expo

to Google Calendar - Tot to Teen Expo - 2015-02-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tot to Teen Expo - 2015-02-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tot to Teen Expo - 2015-02-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Tot to Teen Expo - 2015-02-07 19:00:00

Parkinson Recreation Centre @ 1800 Parkinson Way, Kelowna, BC V1Y 4P9, Canada

<p>Feb 7-8 10am-5pm<br />

Parkinson Recreation Centre<br />

$5/adult, kids free</p>

<p>Focus on family this family day weekend! The Tot to Teen Expo is a place for families to connect with local products and services.</p>

<p>Your admission includes a FREE FAMILY PHOTO!  Your kids will also love our Craft Zone!</p>

<p>Whether you’re pregnant, have a baby or are raising older kids; this is the fair for you! Over 50 vendors will showcase things such as activities, sports, lessons, child minding and many other products and services.</p>

Info
Parkinson Recreation Centre @ 1800 Parkinson Way, Kelowna, BC V1Y 4P9, Canada
to Google Calendar - Tot to Teen Expo - 2015-02-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tot to Teen Expo - 2015-02-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tot to Teen Expo - 2015-02-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Tot to Teen Expo - 2015-02-07 19:00:00