<p>What are you doing this Family Day weekend? You won’t want to miss the Tot to Teen Expo, Feb. 6-7 from 10-3 at Parkinson Rec Centre. The Tot to Teen Expo is free admission, and guests get a welcome bag and chances to win prizes. At the Expo, you will find over 50 products and services for families with kids of all ages from pregnancy to college.</p>

<p>Exhibitors will showcase everything for the family such as organic and natural products, financial services, clothing, music lessons, private schools and tutors, nanny sitters, swimming lessons, cloth diaper services, non-profit services, music lessons and so much more!</p>

<p>You won’t want to miss the Fun Zone which will have scheduled activities happening such as MOGA, Library Storytime, interactive Princesses, and more! There will also be lots of other fun things happening like a petting, crafts, family photos and face painting.</p>

<p>Come celebrate family with the Tot to Teen Expo this Family Day weekend!</p>