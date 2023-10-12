Totally 80s fest with The Motels

Performing Live:

THE MOTELS

BOW WOW WOW

GENE LOVES JEZEBEL

THE KRYPTERS

Led by the charismatic Martha Davis, the Motels were one of the most successful and acclaimed bands to emerge from the fertile Los Angeles new wave scene, reaching the Top Ten in 1982 with their biggest hit, \"Only the Lonely\". The band started their ascent to the top in 1979 with their self-titled debut LP, scoring a minor hit with the ballad \"Total Control\". The band skyrocketed to the pop stratosphere with the release of All Four One in 1982 featuring the hits \"Only the Lonely\", and \"Take the L\". They became household names and Mtv superstars and their place in pop history was solidified with the release of \"Suddenly Last Summer\", from 1983's Little Robbers. The subsequent decades have seen Martha successfully battle breast cancer, weather numerous lineup changes and have a thriving solo career, yet she still returns to the stage as the Motels to bring her fans the songs that shaped the 80s.

Not merely a vehicle for manager Malcolm McLaren's button-pushing antics, and responsible for considerably more than a hit cover, Bow Wow Wow remain synonymous with new wave. The band exemplified their era with visual and sonic cultural appropriations ranging from Mohawk hairstyling to Burundi-style drumming, lyrics that swung from suggestive to explicit, and a gleefully bestial spirit embodied by teenage singer Annabella Lwin. Formed in 1980, the band had 2 UK top ten hits: \"Go Wild in the Country\" and an update of the Strangeloves' \"I Want Candy\", the latter of which took the MTV generation in the US by storm. Though they only released 2 albums before they broke up, their place in pop history is undeniable.

Gene Loves Jezebel are a British alternative rock band formed by the Aston brothers in 1980. Through their tumultuous history, the band has charted numerous hit singles in the UK and developed a devoted fan base which soon expanded to the US. Though the media portrayed them as one of the dark gothic bands of the British alternative rock scene at the time, in reality, the group's members espoused a lighthearted innocence that was, dare we say, fun! They were neither introspective nor morose, in actuality they were the antithesis of the contemporary gothic movement.