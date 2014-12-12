Tourism Development Commission Meeting
Council Chambers - Lake Country Municipal Hall @ 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada
<p>The 2015 Visitor Information Centre Operation portion of the originally published agenda package will be forwarded to Council for consideration due to the potential conflict of interest for some members of the Commission in awarding a contract for operation of a Visitor Information Centre based on the submissions received.</p>
<p>The regular meeting of the Tourism Development Commission will still be held at 5:30pm Thursday, December 11, 2015.</p>