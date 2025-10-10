Toxic Winter: Day 2
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bassrush and Vital present
TOXIC WINTER: DAY 2
In alphabetical order:
Akeos
Blvkspvce
Codd Dubz
Fieldz
Hamro
He$h
Midroll
Muerte
MoMoney
MYTHM
Nimda
Pyke
RiddimNYC
Rzrkt
Sqishi
Sisto
Stoog3s
Swando
uSAYbFLOW
Warlord
Whales
⚠️ CALLING ALL RIDDIM FANS ⚠️ We summon you for a very special 10-year anniversary edition of TOXIC. This year, we celebrate Toxic's history and the riddim community that it was originally conceived for by bringing it back to where it all began: the legendary DNA Lounge in San Francisco. Expect an all-riddim lineup bumping the heaviest bass in all three rooms of the venue ☣️ PHASE ONE of the lineup + super Early Bird Tickets OUT NOW ☣️
Don't forget about Day 1!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/02-15.html
riddim.
10pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: $35, $39 limited advance;
$45 after;
Two Day Pass: $69, $75 limited advance;
$79 after.
