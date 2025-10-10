Bassrush and Vital present

TOXIC WINTER: DAY 2

In alphabetical order:

Akeos

Blvkspvce

Codd Dubz

Fieldz

Hamro

He$h

Midroll

Muerte

MoMoney

MYTHM

Nimda

Pyke

RiddimNYC

Rzrkt

Sqishi

Sisto

Stoog3s

Swando

uSAYbFLOW

Warlord

Whales

⚠️ CALLING ALL RIDDIM FANS ⚠️ We summon you for a very special 10-year anniversary edition of TOXIC. This year, we celebrate Toxic's history and the riddim community that it was originally conceived for by bringing it back to where it all began: the legendary DNA Lounge in San Francisco. Expect an all-riddim lineup bumping the heaviest bass in all three rooms of the venue ☣️ PHASE ONE of the lineup + super Early Bird Tickets OUT NOW ☣️

Don't forget about Day 1!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/02-15.html

riddim.

10pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $35, $39 limited advance;

$45 after;

Two Day Pass: $69, $75 limited advance;

$79 after.