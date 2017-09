<p>Everyone is welcome Monday evening at the TrailTALK Open House to learn more about the Lake Country Referendum for borrowing to acquire the 16km section of the Okanagan Rail Corridor within the Lake Country boundaries.</p>

<p>Displays available in the lobby of GESS/Creekside Theatre</p>

<p>Presentation, Panel discussion, Q&A starts at 7:00pm</p>