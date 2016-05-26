Train to be a Seniors Support Volunteer

<p><a title='Senior Support Volunteer' href='http://vernonfrc.ca/?page_id=29'><b><span style='color: #0066cc;'>Senior Support Volunteer Program</span></b></a> <em>Make a difference in a senior’s life!</em> If you have a special interest in working with seniors and want to offer ongoing support to older adults who are clients of the Seniors Mental Health program then this program is for you. You could help assist in maintaining the optimal level of independence though individual and/or group work with clients.</p>

<p><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-12372' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Poster-2016-training-for-people-working-with-seniors-Vernon-300x218.jpg' alt='Poster 2016 training for people working with seniors -Vernon' width='300' height='218' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Poster-2016-training-for-people-working-with-seniors-Vernon-300x218.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Poster-2016-training-for-people-working-with-seniors-Vernon-768x559.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Poster-2016-training-for-people-working-with-seniors-Vernon-1024x745.jpg 1024w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />Through this program, trained volunteers who have a special interest in working with seniors offer ongoing support to older adults who are clients of the Seniors Mental Health program. The objective is to assist in maintaining the optimal level of independence for clients. This is done through individual contact and/or group work with clients that are socially isolated and may be experiencing the early stages of dementia or depression.</p>

<p><strong>THE NEXT TRAINING PROGRAM STARTS APRIL 14, 2016</strong></p>

<p><strong>TRAINING DATES/TIMES:</strong></p>

<li><strong>Thursdays – April 14 – May 26, 2016</strong></li>

<li><strong>9:00am – Noon</strong></li>

<li><strong>Classes held at “The People Place” </strong></li>

<p>For more information see <a href='http://www.vernonfrc.ca/'>www.vernonfrc.ca</a></p>