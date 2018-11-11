Trance 'n Dance: Jochen Miller
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
TRANCE 'N DANCE: JOCHEN MILLER
Above DNA:
Jochen Miller (Extended 3 Hour Set)
Angel
Jonn Connor
Northern Soul
Selecta & Rayne
Dazzle Room:
A.N.T.
DJ Envix
Cheezy-P
KeishaBoy
Splendid
Flowerchild
tran·scend·ence - noun
1. Being beyond the limits of all possible experience and knowledge.
2. Universally applicable or significant - surpassing material existence and/or the universe.
Come experience where the music takes you. Trance and hard dance together - transcend through rhythm and dance.
As highly as Jochen Miller is regarded for his unrelenting ability to stay on the pulse of electronic music, the Dutch DJ and producer adopted a particular style early on in his career. In evolving with and integrating his own translation of \"dance music,\" Miller has channeled a sound that dabbles in the tech, trance, and progressive soundscapes since his humble beginnings under the alias, \"DJ Jochen.\" What lay the foundation as a hobby in his teens quickly snowballed into a fruitful career that has landed Miller time slots at grandiose festivals such as Ultra, Tomorrowland, and Electric Daisy Carnival, to name a few.
Follow Kandi Love http://www.kandilove.com/ and PLUR Alliance https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance on Facebook!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/11-10d.html
trance. hardcore. d+b.
9pm - after hours.
all ages.
$9, $11, $13, $17 limited advance;
$19 advance after;
$25 door.