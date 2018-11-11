Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

TRANCE 'N DANCE: JOCHEN MILLER

Above DNA:

Jochen Miller (Extended 3 Hour Set)

Angel

Jonn Connor

Northern Soul

Selecta & Rayne

Dazzle Room:

A.N.T.

DJ Envix

Cheezy-P

KeishaBoy

Splendid

Flowerchild

tran·scend·ence - noun

1. Being beyond the limits of all possible experience and knowledge.

2. Universally applicable or significant - surpassing material existence and/or the universe.

Come experience where the music takes you. Trance and hard dance together - transcend through rhythm and dance.

As highly as Jochen Miller is regarded for his unrelenting ability to stay on the pulse of electronic music, the Dutch DJ and producer adopted a particular style early on in his career. In evolving with and integrating his own translation of \"dance music,\" Miller has channeled a sound that dabbles in the tech, trance, and progressive soundscapes since his humble beginnings under the alias, \"DJ Jochen.\" What lay the foundation as a hobby in his teens quickly snowballed into a fruitful career that has landed Miller time slots at grandiose festivals such as Ultra, Tomorrowland, and Electric Daisy Carnival, to name a few.

trance. hardcore. d+b.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$9, $11, $13, $17 limited advance;

$19 advance after;

$25 door.