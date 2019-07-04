Trance 'n Dance: Reorder
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
TRANCE 'N DANCE: REORDER
Above DNA:
ReOrder
Triode
Angel
John Beaver (Coachella CD release)
Koby
Dazzle Room:
A.N.T.
Alien
Splendid
DJ Envix
Psychic Monkey
R3flekt
D-Jace
G8tr
tran·scend·ence - noun
1. Being beyond the limits of all possible experience and knowledge.
2. Universally applicable or significant - surpassing material existence and/or the universe.
Come experience where the music takes you. Trance and hard dance together - transcend through rhythm and dance.
Tibor Tomecko, aka ReOrder, is without a doubt one of the most wanted acts in the trance scene today. On stage, ReOrder's presence is as equally captivating as it is energetic. He is true born stage entertainer and always delivers top mixes on top of his performance.
trance. hardcore. d+b.
8pm - after hours.
all ages.
$9, $11, $13, $17 limited advance;
$19 advance after;
$25 door.