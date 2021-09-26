Trance 'n Dance
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
TRANCE 'N DANCE
TBA!
tran·scend·ence - noun
1. Being beyond the limits of all possible experience and knowledge.
2. Universally applicable or significant - surpassing material existence and/or the universe.
Come experience where the music takes you. Trance and dance together - transcend through rhythm and dance.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-25d.html
trance. house. techno.
9pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 day of show.
