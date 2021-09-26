Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

TRANCE 'N DANCE

TBA!

tran·scend·ence - noun

1. Being beyond the limits of all possible experience and knowledge.

trew

2. Universally applicable or significant - surpassing material existence and/or the universe.

Come experience where the music takes you. Trance and dance together - transcend through rhythm and dance.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-25d.html

trance. house. techno.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show.