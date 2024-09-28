Trapdoor Social
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
TRAPDOOR SOCIAL
HYDE PARK BRASS
Plus guests, TBA!
Trapdoor Social is a Los Angeles band creating new wavelengths of musical vibration, drawing from roots in alternative and indie rock, infusing big band sax and brass sections, and fighting for a brighter future with politically charged lyrics and a major commitment to promoting environmental sustainability. The new album includes Spanish and Portuguese language moments, joyous guitars and earnest, emotive rock.
Hyde Park Brass is a cutting-edge brass band redefining the genre by blending traditional brass sounds with ground-breaking electronic music. Their unique sound is unlike anything else, and their live shows are an experience that takes audiences on a journey of discovery.
alternative. indie rock. electro brass.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-27d.html
Watch and listen:
Trapdoor Social: Sunshine: https://youtu.be/gZDK-ND-nZA
Hyde Park Brass: One More Time: https://youtu.be/0J9z-00SNEY
Info
credits