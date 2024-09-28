Performing Live:

TRAPDOOR SOCIAL

HYDE PARK BRASS

Plus guests, TBA!

Trapdoor Social is a Los Angeles band creating new wavelengths of musical vibration, drawing from roots in alternative and indie rock, infusing big band sax and brass sections, and fighting for a brighter future with politically charged lyrics and a major commitment to promoting environmental sustainability. The new album includes Spanish and Portuguese language moments, joyous guitars and earnest, emotive rock.

trew

Hyde Park Brass is a cutting-edge brass band redefining the genre by blending traditional brass sounds with ground-breaking electronic music. Their unique sound is unlike anything else, and their live shows are an experience that takes audiences on a journey of discovery.

alternative. indie rock. electro brass.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-27d.html

Watch and listen:

Trapdoor Social: Sunshine: https://youtu.be/gZDK-ND-nZA

Hyde Park Brass: One More Time: https://youtu.be/0J9z-00SNEY