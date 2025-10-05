Performing Live:

TRIBULATION

UNTO OTHERS

FINAL GASP

UNREQVITED

Swedish metal band Tribulation has been called Goth Metal, Horror Metal, Death metal and art rock. Vice described them as \"if the Cure played death metal and didn't moan about it\". Tribulation combine classic thrash and death metal with elements of horror-themed psych-metal. Though their first two releases were hard-hitting traditional death metal efforts they switched gears in 2015 and became goth metal masters. Now their sound still has the beating heart of metal but oozes horror, triumph and romance simultaneously.

Unto Others are the leaders of the Goth Metal genre. Dark, atmospheric overtones layered with wolf howl vocals preaching dark subject matter.

trew

Final Gasp hails from the Boston hardcore scene and offers the listener an unholy union of evil death rock influenced punk & hardcore!

Unreqvited are the leaders in the developing Blackgaze sub genre, deftly combining black metal and shoegaze. Their sound is an amalgam of tortured vocals, shimmering melodies and grandiose orchestral segments.

metal. gothic metal. blackgaze. death rock.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$33 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-09.html

Watch and listen:

Tribulation: Saturn Coming Down: https://youtu.be/ae4qyBY0vF0

Unto Others: Pet Sematary: https://youtu.be/cFb8aV8igwQ

Final Gasp: Mourning Moon: https://youtu.be/xsByQlMTqz4

Unreqvited: Void Essence Frozen Tears: https://youtu.be/Bd459ehJVng