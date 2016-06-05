Tribute to ABBA and Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

<p><strong><img class='alignright size-large wp-image-11931' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Abba-Mac-poster-1024x752.jpg' alt='Abba-Mac poster' width='640' height='470' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Abba-Mac-poster-1024x752.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Abba-Mac-poster-300x220.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Abba-Mac-poster.jpg 1098w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' />ARRIVAL, the Official ABBA Tribute Band</strong> Playing hundreds of sold out live shows, the ABBA tribute band <strong>ARRIVAL</strong> has a sound and stage show that has been honed and fine-tuned to such a degree that they have many times actually been mistaken for the real ABBA!</p>

<p>You will always find the crowd singing along with all of ABBA’s famous and well known tunes during <strong>ARRIVAL</strong>‘s exciting high energy live stage show! That’s because every song on <strong>ARRIVAL</strong>‘s roster was a number one ABBA hit, and <strong>ARRIVAL</strong> delivers with such incredible and enjoyable authenticity, you feel that you are actually witnessing ABBA in Concert!</p>

<p><strong>DREAMS – the Ultimate tribute to Fleetwood Mac</strong></p>

<p>From the music to the costumes, <strong>DREAMS</strong> portrays Fleetwood Mac with incredible authenticity. When you sit back and reminisce about the 70’s & 80’s music, one of the top bands to grace the charts was Fleetwood Mac. Even today, 30 plus years later, you can still here their music on the radio stations around the world. The cast of <strong>DREAMS</strong> takes great pride being able to replicate the Fleetwood Mac sound so closely that it’s difficult to tell the difference. Get going and get grooving to <strong>DREAMS</strong>!</p>

<p><strong>ARRIVAL</strong> and <strong>DREAMS</strong> are a show you don’t want to miss! Authentic sounding, six piece tributes performed in full costumes similar to the original bands. You will be amazed at how close <strong>ARRIVAL – Canada’s tribute to Abba</strong> and <strong>DREAMS – the Ultimate tribute to Fleetwood Mac</strong> look and sound like the original bands.</p>

<p>Formed in 2005, this group of talented, diverse performers came together with a passion for the music, and a desire to take the ‘Tribute Act’ genre to another level. This amazing six piece band and its original members bring forth the best tribute acts possible from their multi-talented cast, with an amazing show full of dynamic energy, musicianship, vocals, and a few fun twists bound to have you singing along and wanting more!</p>

<p><strong>ARRIVAL</strong> and <strong>DREAMS</strong> will take you back in time so you can experience this amazing music all over again!</p>

