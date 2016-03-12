<p>The Triumph 2016 Members’ Exhibition runs from March 9 to April 9 at the Lake Country Art Gallery. Come by and take a look!</p>

<p>The Curator Talk is scheduled from 2pm on Saturday, March 12th, and one-on-one feedback starts at 1pm.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-12442' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Art-Gallery-Members-Exibition-March-2016.jpg' alt='Art Gallery Members Exibition March 2016' width='528' height='683' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Art-Gallery-Members-Exibition-March-2016.jpg 742w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Art-Gallery-Members-Exibition-March-2016-232x300.jpg 232w' sizes='(max-width: 528px) 100vw, 528px' /></p>