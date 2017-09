<p>Great shopping, good bargains are available at the semi-annual Trunk Sale organized by the Regional Waste Reduction Office.</p>

<p>This sale will be held at Okanagan College, in the parking lot next to student residence buildings (Access off Raymer Avenue only).</p>

<p>For more info go to regionaldistrict.com/recycle or call 250-469-6250.</p>

