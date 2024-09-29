TUFF: FOLSOM

Main Room:

Boomer Banks

Lounge:

TBA!

Tuff, LA's hottest leather party, returns to SF for Folsom! This is a \"dress to impress or underdress\" event, so dust off your leather, break out the boots, and strap on the harness -- or go bold and take advantage of the coat check!

Tuff is more than just a party; it's a leather bar fantasy come to life. We ask everyone to participate and embrace the vibe. This event is an homage to the golden years of 70s leather bars, infused with modern beats from top DJs and a crowd that's as hot as it gets.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-28.html

house. techno. techhouse. new disco. electro. nu-disco.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$19 limited advance;

$23 after;

$30 day of show.