Turbo Drive: 5th Anniversary Day 1: Phaserland & Delorean Overdrive
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
PHASERLAND -- https://www.facebook.com/phaserland
DELOREAN OVERDRIVE -- http://www.deloreanoverdrive.com/
VICE REINE -- http://www.vicereinemusic.com/
ZËROWOLF -- https://www.facebook.com/zerowolf.keytarmageddon
With DJs:
Devon
Meikee Magnetic
synthwave.
doors @ 7:30pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
18+ with ID.
$16 advance;
$17 day of show;
$30 Two-Day.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/06-07.html
Watch and listen:
Phaserland: Magenta Eyes: http://youtu.be/LDD0nOCzlyE
Delorean Overdrive: Magfest: http://youtu.be/aoMKfSib7ck