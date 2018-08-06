Turbo Drive: 5th Anniversary Day 1: Phaserland & Delorean Overdrive

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Performing Live:

PHASERLAND -- https://www.facebook.com/phaserland

DELOREAN OVERDRIVE -- http://www.deloreanoverdrive.com/

VICE REINE -- http://www.vicereinemusic.com/

ZËROWOLF -- https://www.facebook.com/zerowolf.keytarmageddon

With DJs:

Devon

Meikee Magnetic

synthwave.

doors @ 7:30pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

18+ with ID.

$16 advance;

$17 day of show;

$30 Two-Day.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/06-07.html

Watch and listen:

Phaserland: Magenta Eyes: http://youtu.be/LDD0nOCzlyE

Delorean Overdrive: Magfest: http://youtu.be/aoMKfSib7ck

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
