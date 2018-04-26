Turbo Drive: Das Mörtal
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
DAS MÖRTAL -- https://www.facebook.com/dasmortal
Plus guests, TBA...
Das Mörtal, alias Cristóbal Cortes, 30 years old, Montréal is an electronic music producer & dj, begins his adventure in Berlin, a few years ago. Inspired by artists such as Steve Moore and Aphex Twin, the producer develops a sound that is both brooding and nostalgic, mixing expertly influences ranging from German techno to vintage horror and sci-fi soundtracks.
synthwave.
doors @ 7:30pm;
show @ 8pm.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
