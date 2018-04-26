Turbo Drive: Das Mörtal

Performing Live:

DAS MÖRTAL -- https://www.facebook.com/dasmortal

Plus guests, TBA...

Das Mörtal, alias Cristóbal Cortes, 30 years old, Montréal is an electronic music producer & dj, begins his adventure in Berlin, a few years ago. Inspired by artists such as Steve Moore and Aphex Twin, the producer develops a sound that is both brooding and nostalgic, mixing expertly influences ranging from German techno to vintage horror and sci-fi soundtracks.

Follow Turbo Drive on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/turbodrive and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/turbodrivesf/

synthwave.

doors @ 7:30pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/04-25d.html