Turbo Drive: Droid Bishop
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
DROID BISHOP -- https://www.facebook.com/droidbishop
Plus guests, TBA!
Droid Bishop's music possesses that unmistakable synth-wave sound with 80's style electronic drums. Bright, consonant chords form the backbone of each piece, progressing in a way that is both logical and pleasing to the listener, all at a pace perfect for dancing, driving, or embarking on an interstellar adventure.
Follow Turbo Drive on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/turbodrive and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/turbodrivesf/
synthwave.
doors @ 9:30pm;
show @ 10:30pm.
18+ with ID.
$14 advance;
$17 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/11-02d.html