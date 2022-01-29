Turbo Drive: Essenger + Street Cleaner + Protector 101

Performing Live:

ESSENGER -- https://www.essenger.net/

STREET CLEANER -- https://www.facebook.com/streetcleaner2099

PROTECTOR 101 -- https://www.facebook.com/protector101music

With DJs:

Danny Delorean

Chris Remy

Mike Randall

Devon

Meikee Magnetic

trew

These last two years have been hell, so let's start 2022 with a glimmer of hope. Turbo Drive is bringing you a massive show for their first event of the year with 3 big names in the Synthwave scene, and two rooms of music. 3 live acts, and 5 DJs. We'll also be celebrating Danny Delorean's 40th birthday!

Sworn enemy of the genre police, Essenger spawned into the metaverse in 2018, becoming the ultimate nexus to unite fans of retrowave, hiphop, and electronic dance music. With lyrics ranging from emotive anthems to sci- plots, his formidable powerhouse of synths and infectious vocal hooks and are no match for the alternative music scene.

Only one man strikes fear in the souls of the human garbage that walk the streets at night. Only one man is brave enough to take on the pathetic trash that plague our city and prey on the weak. And that man is the Street Cleaner

Protector 101: A robot that was designed and programmed to protect, but has gone haywire, resulting in a mass slaughter of helpless humans. Synthwavers beware!

Turbo Drive is the largest, and longest running Synthwave party in the world! Playing music for fans of Stranger Things, Kung Fury, Drive (movie), Turbo Kid, Neon, Lasers, Chrome, Synths, Legwarmers, Fast Cars Sci-Fi, Horror, and Neo-80s nostalgia.

Spinning music by artists like: Kavinsky, Carpenter Brut, Le Matos, Perturbator, The Midnight, FM-84, Dance with the Dead, Com Truise, Vitalic, Waveshaper, Robert Parker, Lazerhawk, Gunship, Starcadian, Electric Youth, Miami Nights 1984, 80's Stallone, Futurecop!, FM Attack, Mitch Murder, Magic Sword, Power Glove and much more!

synthwave. darksynth. retro dance. midtempo. disco house.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/turbodrive/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/01-28d.html

Watch and listen:

Essenger: Divine Virus: http://youtu.be/U0xis9Imedw

Street Cleaner: Viper Force: http://youtu.be/YMZ7qoH9blU