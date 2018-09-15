Turbo Drive: FM Attack & Dana Jean Phoenix

Performing Live:

With DJs:

Devon

Danny Delorean

Meikee Magnetic

Shawn Ward (a.k.a. FM Attack) was originally discovered and signed by Tiga where he released on Turbo Recordings, known for releasing Chromeo, Moby, Boys Noize, D.I.M and Popof. His unique deep, funky house production was soon sought after and Shawn went on to release a number of successful EP's. Shawn's music has been remixed by the likes of Spirit Catcher, Jori Hulkonnen, Joey Youngman and has been charted and supported by Mark Farina, Little Louis Vega, Timmy Regisford and Kevin Saunderson. A multi-talented musician inspired by 80's synth pop, disco, new wave music and a love for analog synths. Shawn created his alias FM Attack and released the debut album \"Dreamatic\" in 2009.

The much beloved synth siren Dana Jean Phoenix is back with her third, long-awaited full length album, 'Synth City'.She has a beautiful voice, powerful beats, and she has the flare and attitude that made the 80s everlasting. Dana has gained a following in the international synthwave scene, collaborating with Dreamwave and Darksynth heavyweights as GosT, Perturbator, Timecop1983, Highway Superstar, and Sunglasses Kid. Her original music has been featured on The Voice, and Inside Amy Schumer, and her collaboration with Dutch dreamwave artist Timecop1983 Dreams, was featured in the Netflix original films \"You Get Me\" and \"Coin Heist\", and was featured in the 2018 video game \"Crossing Souls\", an old-school action adventure with RPG touches.

synthwave.

doors @ 9:30pm;

show @ 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

$16 advance;

$20 day of show.

