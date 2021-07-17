Turbo Drive: Destryur

Performing Live:

DESTRYUR -- https://www.instagram.com/destryur/

LORD NIKON -- https://twitter.com/lordnikonsynth

With DJs:

Danny Delorean

Meikee Magnetic

Pendaison

Devon

Dazzle Room:

Chris Remy

trew

Nightware

Mike Randall

Destryur mixes dance music with cinematic horror to produce a sound that will keep you up at night.

Turbo Drive: the biggest, and longest running synthwave party in the world! Music for fans of: Stranger Things, Kung Fury, Drive, Turbo Kid, and neo-80s nostalgia. Neon, Lasers, Chrome, Synths, Legwarmers, Fast Cars. This is the soundtrack for Carefree drives along the beach, Day-go legwarmer aerobics, Sunsets over laser grids, Outrunning the cops in a cyberpunk dystopia, Falling in love with your first robot crush, and occasionally Summoning the unholy forces from the depths with a keytar.

Spinning music by artists like: Kavinsky, Carpenter Brut, Perturbator, Dance with the Dead, Com Truise, Gost, Robert Parker, Cut Copy, Barretso, Lazerhawk, Chromeo, College, Anoraak, Electric Youth, Miami Nights 1984, 80's Stallone, Tesla Boy, Dvas, Futurecop!, The Outrunners, FM Attack, Flashworx, Mitch Murder, Noir Deco, Garth Knight, Power Glove, Protector 101 and much more!

synthwave. retrowave. outrun. darksynth. cyberpunk. electro.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/07-16d.html

Watch and listen:

Destryur: Death By Video: http://youtu.be/FpTD23xFnis