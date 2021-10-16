Turbo Drive: Night Club + One True God

Performing Live:

NIGHT CLUB -- http://www.nightclubband.com/

One True God

With DJs:

Devon

Danny Delorean

One True God produces a shadowy, dynamic style of midtempo bass, house music, and industrial influenced dance music. The name derives from Satanic religious notions of enlightenment: \"We are our own God\". The project's dark, ominous, and energetic tracks have broke through from the underground, getting recognition for a unique and signature sound. One True God's visuals inject metaphoric and subliminal messaging for those with eyes to see.

trew

Turbo Drive: the biggest, and longest running synthwave party in the world! Music for fans of: Stranger Things, Kung Fury, Drive, Turbo Kid, and neo-80s nostalgia. Neon, Lasers, Chrome, Synths, Legwarmers, Fast Cars. This is the soundtrack for Carefree drives along the beach, Day-go legwarmer aerobics, Sunsets over laser grids, Outrunning the cops in a cyberpunk dystopia, Falling in love with your first robot crush, and occasionally Summoning the unholy forces from the depths with a keytar.

Spinning music by artists like: Kavinsky, Carpenter Brut, Perturbator, Dance with the Dead, Com Truise, Gost, Robert Parker, Cut Copy, Barretso, Lazerhawk, Chromeo, College, Anoraak, Electric Youth, Miami Nights 1984, 80's Stallone, Tesla Boy, Dvas, Futurecop!, The Outrunners, FM Attack, Flashworx, Mitch Murder, Noir Deco, Garth Knight, Power Glove, Protector 101 and much more!

synthwave. electro pop. midtempo. house. retrowave. synthpop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$20 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-15.html

Watch and listen:

Night Club: Show It 2 Me: http://youtu.be/JtYa0rb_jGQ

Night Club: Dear Enemy: http://youtu.be/ckTkBY6t2Dc

Night Club: Your Addiction: http://youtu.be/EP9VWEFx6-U

One True God: Addicted: http://youtu.be/dfwofTtASo4