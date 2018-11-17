Turbo Drive: Nina + Parallels

Performing Live:

Devon

Danny Delorean

Meikee Magnetic

Nina is a German pop singer-songwriter based in London, UK. A classically trained vocalist who garners musical influence from the likes of Depeche Mode and from the contemporary artists she surrounds herself with today, including Chromatics, Ladyhawke and Timecop 1983. Nina's music has been described by the Huffington Post as 'Lana Del Rey meets Robyn.' While the 1980s influence is firmly in place, her sound has a fresh and contemporary quality to it that would fit seamlessly into the American top 40 radio format. The drop-dead sexiness of her voice and songs would instantly win over men and women from all walks of life.

Parallels music has been likened to the work of Giorgio Moroder, New Order and Stevie Nicks. Founder Holly Dodson's vocals have been compared to Kate Bush, and true-blue era Madonna. Now Magazine rated Parallels as critic's pick for \"Best Electronic act of 2009\", in their \"Best of Toronto\" issue. Dodson represented Parallels in Flare (magazine)'s 30th anniversary issue as one of the \"Hottest names to know in Canadian Music\" Parallels has opened for Florence And The Machine, The Juan Maclean, Miami Horror and Broken Social Scene.

doors @ 9:30pm;

show @ 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

$17 advance;

$20 day of show.

