Turbo Drive: Protector 101

Performing live:

PROTECTOR 101 -- https://www.facebook.com/protector101music

FUTURE HOLOTAPE -- https://www.facebook.com/futureholotape

STREET CLEANER -- https://www.facebook.com/streetcleaner2099

It's Halloween weekend, which means one thing: Radical Retro Costumes! Dress up as one of your favorite synthwave and retro icons... here are a few suggestions to get you started: Blade Runner, Kung Fury, Back to the Future, Turbo Kid, Kavinsky, Hotline Miami, 80s neon, Captain EO, Robocop, Miami Vice, Akira, John Carpenter movies, Tron, Drive, Cobra, Karate Kid, The Warriors, Repo Man, Max Headroom, The Miami Connection, The Running Man, Alien Nation, Weird Science, Stranger Things, Liquid Sky, Rocky 4, The Wraith, Night Rider, Footloose, Flashdance, Beyond the Black Rainbow, Hobo with a Shotgun, Black Rain, Akira, Black Moon Rising

Follow Turbo Drive on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/turbodrive/ and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/turbodrivesf/

synthwave.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

18+ with ID.

$15.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-29d.html