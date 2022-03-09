Turbo Drive: Robert Parker

Performing live:

ROBERT PARKER -- https://www.facebook.com/robertparkermusic

Plus guests, TBA!

Originally a classically trained pianist, Robert Parker went from tracker music during the 90s to retro-esque the following decade. His love for analog synthesizers began when he bought a Korg Polysix in 2009, which was the starting point of the style of music he produces today. He creates music that ranges between everything from chiptunes to disco using a combination of hardware synthesizers and trusty VSTs, where the Roland Juno 106, The Minimoog and the SH-101 are his cornerstones.

synthwave.

doors @ 9:30pm;

show @ 10pm.

18+ with ID.

$18 advance;

$23 door.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-02d.html

Watch and listen:

Robert Parker: End of the Night: https://youtu.be/nBgJXTE_7bw

Robert Parker: Hardbody: https://youtu.be/HWnuqQLoozc