Turbo Drive: Robert Parker
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing live:
ROBERT PARKER -- https://www.facebook.com/robertparkermusic
Plus guests, TBA!
Originally a classically trained pianist, Robert Parker went from tracker music during the 90s to retro-esque the following decade. His love for analog synthesizers began when he bought a Korg Polysix in 2009, which was the starting point of the style of music he produces today. He creates music that ranges between everything from chiptunes to disco using a combination of hardware synthesizers and trusty VSTs, where the Roland Juno 106, The Minimoog and the SH-101 are his cornerstones.
synthwave.
doors @ 9:30pm;
show @ 10pm.
18+ with ID.
$18 advance;
$23 door.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-02d.html
Watch and listen:
Robert Parker: End of the Night: https://youtu.be/nBgJXTE_7bw
Robert Parker: Hardbody: https://youtu.be/HWnuqQLoozc
Info
