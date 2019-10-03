Turbo Drive: Shredder 1984
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
SHREDDER 1984 -- https://www.facebook.com/shredder1984official
DREDD -- https://www.facebook.com/dredddpatrol
With DJs:
TBA!
If you like your synthwave dark and heavy, you're going to love this lineup.
Shredder 1984: French Cyborg making Synth music inspired by the 80's movies and videogames...
Dredd: Retro Electro Demon. Dark Heavy Synth Sounds mixed with Hardcore, with a touch of Downtempo ambient music.
Follow Turbo Drive on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/turbodrive and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/turbodrivesf/
synthwave.
doors @ 9:30pm;
show @ 10:30pm.
18+ with ID.
$13 advance;
$16 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/03-09d.html