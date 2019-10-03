Turbo Drive: Shredder 1984

Performing Live:

SHREDDER 1984 -- https://www.facebook.com/shredder1984official

DREDD -- https://www.facebook.com/dredddpatrol

With DJs:

TBA!

If you like your synthwave dark and heavy, you're going to love this lineup.

trew

Shredder 1984: French Cyborg making Synth music inspired by the 80's movies and videogames...

Dredd: Retro Electro Demon. Dark Heavy Synth Sounds mixed with Hardcore, with a touch of Downtempo ambient music.

Follow Turbo Drive on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/turbodrive and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/turbodrivesf/

synthwave.

doors @ 9:30pm;

show @ 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

$13 advance;

$16 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/03-09d.html