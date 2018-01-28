Turbo Drive: Shredder 1984

Performing Live:

SHREDDER 1984 -- https://www.facebook.com/shredder1984official

XENOCIRCUIT -- https://www.facebook.com/xenocircuit

With DJs:

Devon

Danny Delorean

Netik

Meikee Magnetic

Turbo Drive is San Francisco's Synthwave dance party. Music for fans of: Stranger Things, Kung Fury, Drive, Turbo Kid, and neo-80s nostalgia. Neon, Lasers, Chrome, Synths, Legwarmers, Fast Cars. This is the soundtrack for Carefree drives along the beach, Day-go legwarmer aerobics, Sunsets over laser grids, Outrunning the cops in a cyberpunk dystopia, Falling in love with your first robot crush, and occasionally Summoning the unholy forces from the depths with a keytar.

DJs spin music by artists like: Kavinsky, Carpenter Brut, Perturbator, Dance with the Dead, Com Truise, Gost, Robert Parker, Cut Copy, Barretso, Lazerhawk, Chromeo, College, Anoraak, Electric Youth, Miami Nights 1984, 80's Stallone, Tesla Boy, DVAS, Futurecop!, The Outrunners, FM Attack, Flashworx, Mitch Murder, Noir Deco, Garth Knight, Power Glove, Protector 101 and much more!

synthwave.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

18+ with ID.

$11 limited advance;

$13 after.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/01-27d.html

Watch and listen:

Shredder 1984: Life's a Glitch: http://youtu.be/_Kbp0MxmqlA