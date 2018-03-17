Turbo Drive: Sung

Performing Live:

Since 2013 he Sung produced electronic music inspired by 80's pop culture, cyberpunk imagery and space conquest. Most of his songs are instrumentals, as a soundtrack for a night cruise in a futuristic city. His style is described as \"urban, electric and heavy\". He has played among prominent artists such as Perturbator or Carpenter Brut.

Turbo Drive is San Francisco's Synthwave dance party. Music for fans of: Stranger Things, Kung Fury, Drive, Turbo Kid, and neo-80s nostalgia. Neon, Lasers, Chrome, Synths, Legwarmers, Fast Cars. This is the soundtrack for Carefree drives along the beach, Day-go legwarmer aerobics, Sunsets over laser grids, Outrunning the cops in a cyberpunk dystopia, Falling in love with your first robot crush, and occasionally Summoning the unholy forces from the depths with a keytar.

DJs spin music by artists like: Kavinsky, Carpenter Brut, Perturbator, Dance with the Dead, Com Truise, Gost, Robert Parker, Cut Copy, Barretso, Lazerhawk, Chromeo, College, Anoraak, Electric Youth, Miami Nights 1984, 80's Stallone, Tesla Boy, DVAS, Futurecop!, The Outrunners, FM Attack, Flashworx, Mitch Murder, Noir Deco, Garth Knight, Power Glove, Protector 101 and much more!

doors @ 9:30pm;

show @ 10pm.

18+ with ID.

$13 advance;

$14 day of show.

Sung: Wayfarer: http://youtu.be/9GNUXVdBneM

Lucy In Disguise: Theme: http://youtu.be/jGoYaTtnb8o