Turbo Drive: Tonebox + Lucy in Disguise

Performing Live:

TONEBOX -- https://www.facebook.com/toneboxmusic

LUCY IN DISGUISE -- https://www.facebook.com/lucyindisguise805

MELLOW FIELDS -- https://www.facebook.com/mellowfieldsmusic

With DJs:

TBA!

Turbo Drive: the biggest, and longest running synthwave party in the world!

Over the years, Turbo Drive has hosted live performances from: The Midnight, FM-84, Perturbator, Gost, Dance with the Dead, Timecop 1983, Sung, Robert Parker, Betamaxx, Le Matos, Arcade High, Anoraak, Danger, Dan Terminus, Night Club, FM Attack, Das Mörtal, Waveshaper, Absolute Valentine, Dana Jean Phoenix, Phaserland, Syntax, Tonebox, Protector 101, Shredder 1984, Megahit, Vector Hold, Lucy in Disguise, Phaserland, D/A/D, Street Cleaner, The Encounter, FaceXHugger, Beautiful Machines, Who Ha and many more.

credits here

Follow Turbo Drive on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/turbodrive and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/turbodrivesf/

synthwave.

doors @ 9:30pm;

show @ 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

$14 advance;

$18 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/02-01d.html

Watch and listen:

Tonebox: Cool-Down: http://youtu.be/CSXnrz27xs0

Lucy In Disguise: Theme (feat. Tonebox): http://youtu.be/jGoYaTtnb8o