Turbo Drive: Tonebox + Lucy in Disguise
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
TONEBOX -- https://www.facebook.com/toneboxmusic
LUCY IN DISGUISE -- https://www.facebook.com/lucyindisguise805
MELLOW FIELDS -- https://www.facebook.com/mellowfieldsmusic
With DJs:
TBA!
Turbo Drive: the biggest, and longest running synthwave party in the world!
Over the years, Turbo Drive has hosted live performances from: The Midnight, FM-84, Perturbator, Gost, Dance with the Dead, Timecop 1983, Sung, Robert Parker, Betamaxx, Le Matos, Arcade High, Anoraak, Danger, Dan Terminus, Night Club, FM Attack, Das Mörtal, Waveshaper, Absolute Valentine, Dana Jean Phoenix, Phaserland, Syntax, Tonebox, Protector 101, Shredder 1984, Megahit, Vector Hold, Lucy in Disguise, Phaserland, D/A/D, Street Cleaner, The Encounter, FaceXHugger, Beautiful Machines, Who Ha and many more.
Follow Turbo Drive on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/turbodrive and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/turbodrivesf/
synthwave.
doors @ 9:30pm;
show @ 10:30pm.
18+ with ID.
$14 advance;
$18 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/02-01d.html
Watch and listen:
Tonebox: Cool-Down: http://youtu.be/CSXnrz27xs0
Lucy In Disguise: Theme (feat. Tonebox): http://youtu.be/jGoYaTtnb8o